Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $105.72 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

