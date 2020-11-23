GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSX. Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,492. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.60 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

