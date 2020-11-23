Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Raised to C$1.80

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 197.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,798,675.74.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

