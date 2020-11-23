Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $17.57. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

