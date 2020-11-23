Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%.

HAYN opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Haynes International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

