Head to Head Analysis: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $53.33 million 2.40 $7.00 million N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.88 $2.51 billion $2.77 9.31

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for California BanCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 1 7 10 0 2.50

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 5.60% 2.34% 0.20% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has seven offices, including three banking offices in Lafayette, Fremont, and San Jose, as well as four loan production offices in Oakland, Walnut Creek, San Jose, and Sacramento. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

