Head-To-Head Analysis: Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 3.92% 3.09% 2.45% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hurco Companies and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hurco Companies and Senseonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $263.38 million 0.74 $17.50 million N/A N/A Senseonics $21.30 million 4.23 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.55

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc. is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support. The company was founded by Edward Humston and Gerald V. Roch in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.