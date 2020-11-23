Head-To-Head Comparison: Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) vs. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A InMode 31.76% 27.15% 22.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InMode $156.36 million 8.90 $61.15 million $1.60 27.19

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InMode beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

