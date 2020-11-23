Head-To-Head Contrast: Huami (NYSE:HMI) & Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Huami (NYSE:HMI) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Huami alerts:

This table compares Huami and Sector 5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami $834.88 million 1.08 $82.62 million N/A N/A Sector 5 $390,000.00 5.56 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Huami has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Profitability

This table compares Huami and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami 7.15% 17.94% 8.94% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Huami has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Huami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huami and Sector 5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami 0 0 0 0 N/A Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Huami beats Sector 5 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Huami Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.