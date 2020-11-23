Head to Head Contrast: Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) vs. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $11.51 million 0.73 -$2.78 million N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.76 $1.25 billion $1.22 24.37

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Jones Soda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jones Soda and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -27.38% -45.71% -29.73% Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90%

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Jones Soda on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.