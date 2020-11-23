Head to Head Survey: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) vs. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 21.11% 13.94% 2.75% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynagas LNG Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $130.90 million 0.70 $3.62 million $0.02 129.00 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, suggesting that its share price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

