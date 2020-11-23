HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,579. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $784,000.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.