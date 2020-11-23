Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $197.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.67. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

