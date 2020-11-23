Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

NYSE HP traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

