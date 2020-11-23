Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €87.22 ($102.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

