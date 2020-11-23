Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

