Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,557 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.42. 145,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

