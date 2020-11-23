Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,808 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,041,124. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

