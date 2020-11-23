Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,865 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,710,000.

Shares of IAGG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,421 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62.

