Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 83,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.49. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,683. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

