Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in The Southern by 4.2% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Southern by 77.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 55,562 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock remained flat at $$60.88 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

