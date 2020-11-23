Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3,162.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,112. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,997 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,625 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

