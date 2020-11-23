Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 355,747 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.34. 20,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

MIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

