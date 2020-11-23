Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $350,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,390.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 684,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 638,907 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 382,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 175,498 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 171,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 161,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

