Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $402,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $52.83. 133,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.