Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $474,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.01. 17,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

