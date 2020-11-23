Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $481,000 in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,885. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.