Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $531,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,459 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,032. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.20 and a 200-day moving average of $335.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

