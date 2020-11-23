Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $543,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 62,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

NYSE HD traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.