Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $644,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 516,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

