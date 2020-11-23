Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $110.36. 16,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

