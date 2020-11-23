Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

