Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 735,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $11,954,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 284,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 249,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

