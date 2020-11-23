Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,636,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 423,313 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 768,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 692,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,091,000 after buying an additional 85,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

