Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period.

Shares of LEMB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,523. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

