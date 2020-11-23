Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 518,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $582,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $530.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

