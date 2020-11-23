Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.63. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,813.01 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

