Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,175.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. 1,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,013. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

