Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 280,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 92,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 42,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. 28,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

