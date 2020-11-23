Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.24. 16,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

