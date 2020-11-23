Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.28. 34,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

