Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,573 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,545,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after acquiring an additional 596,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. 318,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,609,203. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

