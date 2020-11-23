Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,593 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CCI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

