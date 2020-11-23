Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,481 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $151.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

