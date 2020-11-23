Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,572 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

