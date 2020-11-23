Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620,980. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,043 shares of company stock worth $29,435,457 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

