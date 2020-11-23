Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,738.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,622.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

