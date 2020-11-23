Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of HIBB opened at $42.64 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $705.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

