Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.73. 8,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.92, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 130.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 131.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,500,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

