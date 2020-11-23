HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Head-To-Head Review

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24% TrueBlue -5.92% 7.74% 3.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and TrueBlue’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 7.56 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A TrueBlue $2.37 billion 0.26 $63.07 million $2.05 8.60

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HireQuest and TrueBlue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueBlue 0 4 1 0 2.20

TrueBlue has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. Given TrueBlue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than HireQuest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrueBlue beats HireQuest on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

